Below Deck’s Chef Joy finally addresses rumours she and Cooper are dating

Chef Joy has finally addressed rumours she and Cooper are dating, but without giving us a direct answer. She’s not confirmed nor denied, but she has now said on her Instagram Story how she feels towards him, saying, “Last but not least, Cooper, who is always by her side.”

She went on to say he’s “always bringing her lollipops because she was not eating that much so he was feeding her all the time during that season” – but that was it. Joy has been vocal when it comes to the rumours about the both of them, after they were seen holding hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Joy added: “Lately, I’ve been an animal on Instagram, it’s all very new for me and I’m a millennial. All those comments: sometimes it’s hate, sometimes it’s love, I was a bit overwhelmed. Someone really wise told me to put my phone away and I think it was the best advice.”

“Below Deck was one of the most beautiful things that ever happened to me. I will forever be grateful for this incredible privilege. Some experiences change your life, but this one changed me forever. I will never be the same. ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Interestingly, on the same day, Cooper shared a photo with Joe Bradley, Kaylee Smith, and Kat, the latter of who he dated on the show. It’s rumoured that Kat unfollowed Joy and Cooper on socials because they were on holiday each other once filming had wrapped.

Under a photo of Cooper and Kat that he posted, Joy wrote, “Maybe you can apologise to Kat in the comment section… that would be a good start.” She also wrote under a video of Cooper topless in his swimming trunks, “Cooper is looking for a Speedo collab.” Woah!

Below Deck is streaming on Hayu now.

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