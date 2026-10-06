Chef Joy finally addresses Below Deck’s Sheetgate, saying she never knew about it

The incident involving Luke and the sheets became one of the most talked-about moments

Chef Joy has now spoken out on Sheetgate after Below Deck Med wrapped up the season, and she’s adamant she never knew about it. Luke hooked up with Gen in bed and left some fluids in the sheets for three days, before moving to Nathan‘s bed and never telling him.

Basically, a viewer referenced Sheetgate and wrote in the comments of a sneak peek, “how did everyone know but her?? Absolutely wild no one said anything. I don’t think she’d have given Luke a chance if she knew that gross detail 🤔🤣.” Joy replied: “Well I didn’t.”

She added: “Also I was extremely stupid and blind for love. It’s embarrassing.” Joy also revealed she never knew about Sheetgate until she watched it on TV at the same time as all of us! It comes just as she’s admitted she was “blind for love” while filming the show with Luke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHEF JOY (@chefjoykerjan)

Joy also wrote: “For everyone still asking about Luke… I gave that man credit for flowers and a few text messages like he had delivered the moon. Looking back, they were breadcrumbs… and apparently I was the pigeon. At least the pigeon eventually flew away.”

Although she’s adamant she never knew, some people don’t believe Joy. One viewer said: “I find it hard to believe she didn’t know. The crew stay in a hotel in-between charters, to film the talking heads – they will surely have chatted about not only j***gate itself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke (@lukebrumski)

After episodes with Luke aired, she wrote on Instagram: “Dear Me, my dear little dragon, you did the best you could with the emotion you had on your shoulder at this time , actually I think you did pretty great , I’m very proud of you, where you are today and I love you.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.