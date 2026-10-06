Below Deck’s Gen Lillie slams Bravo for being silent on Nathan Gallagher’s court case

Below Deck Med’s Gen Lillie is speaking out against Bravo for their reaction to Nathan Gallagher‘s court case involving a domestic violence charge. While she hasn’t named the network or the cast member she’s talking about, he is the only co-star facing a charge.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “October is DV [domestic violence] awareness month. As some of you may have noticed, I’ve stopped posting regularly about a show I participated in last year due to the network/production company’s silence due to a DV situation.”

Adding that it involves a cast member, Gen added: “I believe silence is complicity and with so much violence still happening against women, I believe you should never stay silent on anything like this. I will be including resources for anyone struggling.”

“Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future,” a spokesperson for the network said. Gen last posted about the show at the start of September, and while some of her cast mates have simply scribbled out Nathan’s face, she has barely posted any pics with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

She’s not the only cast member to have mentioned the charge Nathan is facing. Aesha wrote: “Can people please give Gael some GRACE!? That poor woman has been through hell and back, a hell most of you attacking her from at home have no real idea about.”

Nathan was convicted on charges of assault and choking stemming from his December 2025 arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident in Australia. He is now facing a warrant for his arrest after failing to appear for his court hearing on September 1st.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE (@gen_lillie)

Reality Shrine has contacted NBC for comment.

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