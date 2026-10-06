Bre Tiesi is publicly feuding with Abby De La Rosa, one of Nick Cannon’s five other baby mamas

Yikes, it was only a matter of time before chaos started descending among the six different baby mamas of Nick Cannon’s and this time it appears as though Bre Tiesi and Abby De La Rosa are feuding, and very publicly I might add.

Abby De La Rosa has three kids with Nick Cannon, twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir who were born in 2021, and her daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, was born in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)



Abby has been very vocal about her relationship with Nick Cannon, explaining on the Lovers and Friends Podcast that she doesn’t think things will last forever between them.

She shared: “I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in,” she shared. “I’ve always known the type of lifestyle he lived. In my heart of hearts that this isn’t my forever person. I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment. It’s just not my forever.”

Bre Tiesi also had her son with Nick Cannon in 2022, and recently talked to E Online! about her relationship with the five other baby mamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)



She admitted: “I would love to embrace them more, but the relationships with the mothers are, unfortunately, too difficult to do so. We’ve attempted. I think that I’ve tried every which way and I know how I am and I’m like, ‘Girl, please don’t take me there because we’ll never come back from here.’

“I’m just going to remove myself so that the children can have the best relationship,” she added. “It’s not my responsibility to be entirely honest. Nick has to step up and he has to make an environment and support the children.”

And things then got more apparent with who she’s currently not getting along with as Bre posted an interaction she had with fellow baby mama, Abby De La Rosa.

Bre posted a message request she had from someone who’d written: “Cause who the f**k is she talking about we all know she’s copyiana lol props to you for being cordial for the kids cause although I don’t personally know you I know damn well you’d knock her I ass out lol.”



The picture attached to the message was a social media post from Abby De Las Rosa, which read: “This ‘all bark, no bite’ era is kinda fascinating. So much internet rara, then in real life it gets real quiet. I can’t make this up. Very much chihuahua energy.”

Bre then put her response to Abby’s tweet on her story, writing: “All bark, no bite is cute coming from someone who’s been biting my EVERYTHING. Careful sweetie you’re imposter syndrome is showing and I promise ur biting off more than you can chew. I was quiet for the kids. Don’t confuse restraint with fear.”

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