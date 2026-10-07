Every DWTS pro who’s never won the Mirrorball, after Britt Stewart’s latest elimination

One pro was there for 20 years and only won the show once

There’s several DWTS pros who have won a limited number of times on the show, but is there any who have never secured the Mirrorball trophy? Britt Stewart was recently eliminated from the new season, and has sadly never won, even though she’s a firm viewer fave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edyta Sliwinska (@edytasliwinska)

It turns out there’s a whopping 15 former pros who never won the show, including:

Edyta Sliwinska

Louis van Amstel

Jonathan Roberts

Anna Trebunskaya

Dmitry Chaplin

Lacey Schwimmer

Chelsie Hightower

Ashly DelGrosso

Elena Grinenko

Brian Fortuna

Anna Demidova

Allison Holker

Henry Byalikov

Tristan MacManus

Corky Ballas

As for those who remain on the show and have not yet won a series, that includes:

Pasha Pashkov, partnered with Amber Glenn

Britt Stewart, partnered with Taylor Hanson

Brandon Armstrong, partnered with Ciara Miller

Ezra Sosa, partnered with Julia Stiles

Rylee Arnold, partnered with Connor Wood

Jan Ravnik, partnered with Tatyana Ali

Hailey Bills, partnered with Sarah Jane Nader

Adele Zaikman, partnered with Connor Leavitt

It’s worth noting that Britt has now been eliminated, as well as Hailey Bills and Adele Zaikman, who are both new this season. Former pro Edyta was a pro from 2005 to 2010, the only pro to dance in every one of them, and came back for the All-Stars season in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna (@trebunskaya)

Edyta spent 11 seasons as a pro, more than anyone else who never won. Her best finish was runner-up in season 3 with Joey Lawrence. Similarly, Anna Trebunskaya was on DWTS for 11 seasons, competing from 2006 to 2015, but took a break for four seasons.

Louis van Amstel was on DWTS for 10 seasons, but he sadly never won the Mirrorball Trophy and made it to the season nine finale with Kelly Osbourne. Lacey Schwimmer never won even though she competed in six seasons, starting with season seven in 2008.

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