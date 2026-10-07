Everything to know about Ciara Miller after her Dancing With The Stars elimination last night

Ciara Miller was sadly eliminated from Dancing With The Stars last night alongside her professional partner Brandon Armstrong, but who actually was she? Let’s find out more about the Summer House star!

Brandon and Ciara were eliminated after receiving a 21 out of 30 votes from the judges, something she’s yet to comment on. Ciara’s most well known for her time on Bravo’s Summer House, but prior to that she worked as a nurse in the ICU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciaramiller___)



Ciara attended nursing school at Chamberlain University and graduated as a registered nurse. She worked in critical care, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, while simultaneously pursuing modeling, which she started doing at 16.

Eventually Ciara decided to step away from working in the ICU, however she still has her nursing license, explaining this year that she’s interested in still being involved in healthcare but more through helping to educate others.

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Ciara joined Summer House in season five and stayed for another five seasons after that. She really went through the wringer on the show as she and West Wilson dated in 2023 before splitting, with Amanda Batula who was one of Ciara’s closest friends, actually secretly dating West and their relationship went public earlier this year.

Ciara described the behaviour of Amanda as feeling like she’d been betrayed, and shared she’d been going through heartbreak all over again. Alongside Summer House, Ciara also starred in The Traitors last year and is the current co-host of the Love Island USA After Show, alongside Tefi Pessoa.

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