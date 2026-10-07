Jackson Olson apologised to Guillermo Rodriguez after DWTS pros berated him for mean comments

Jackson Olson has now publicly apologised to Guillermo Rodriguez after he shaded him on social media. The Dancing With The Stars judges absolutely berated the contestant for his mean comments, which involved him saying his team mates can dance better.

Basically, one of the baseball groups, known as the Banana Ball teams, recreated Witney and Guillermo’s latest dance and Jackson threw him under the bus. Jackson commented, “@erikostberg12 but seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal.”

@jacksonolson_ To G and to all of you, I am truly sorry that my comment I made the other day caused this much unnecessary negativity. I never meant for it to do that and I take full ownership and I love this guy. Now let’s do what this show is meant to be about: DANCE🕺 ily G ♬ original sound – Nicolas & Emiliano

Guillermo never properly responded to the shade, but he has been active on socials and essentially ignored all the hate from his fellow competitor, saying, “WE ARE!!!” in a video about who’s ready to see his next dance. He also said he’s “spreading love and salsa”.

Jackson he’s now apologised and shared a video dancing with Guillermo, showing they’re on good terms. He wrote: “To G and to all of you, I am truly sorry that my comment I made the other day caused this much unnecessary negativity. I never meant for it to do that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson)

“I take full ownership and I love this guy. Now let’s do what this show is meant to be about: DANCE🕺 ily G.” An exclusive source told The U.S. Sun that Jackson was not formally reprimanded by producers over the comment, but several of the pro dancers confronted him.

“Jackson did not get into any trouble with the show,” the source said. “Producers didn’t scold him or tell him to delete the comment. If anything, they welcome the chatter and welcome the controversy, so long as it doesn’t cross a line. But it was the other pros.”

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