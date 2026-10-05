People think Jackson Olson’s shade at Guillermo Rodriguez will get him eliminated from DWTS

DWTS contestant Jackson Olson is now throwing major shade at fellow competitor, Guillermo, who everyone loves. It quite literally came out of nowhere, and now he’s being called out for his disrespect, after he commented on a Banana Ball Teams video criticising Guillermo.

Guillermo recently received one of the lowest scores ever on the show, but managed to sail through to the next week. Basically, one of the baseball groups, known as the Banana Ball teams, recreated Witney and Guillermo’s latest dance and Jackson threw him under the bus.

Jackson commented, “@erikostberg12 but seriously how did you do this better than him with 2 hours of rehearsal.” He even left a joke vote of three, and people are now giving him backlash. One person wrote, “The disrespect is crazy. True colours are starting to show!”

He is believed to have deleted the comment and is being urged to make a statement. At the time of writing, no such statement has been made. Some are trying to stick up for him, with one person writing, “He might have just been trying to gas up his friend, then deleted it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

So far, Guillermo hasn’t responded to the shade, but he has been active on socials and essentially ignored all the hate from his fellow competitor, saying, “WE ARE!!!” in a video about who’s ready to see his next dance. He also said he’s “spreading love and salsa”.

One person speculated: “Knowing the dwts fandom, this is the kind of thing that could easily get him sent home this week.” Another person said: “He shouldn’t be commenting like he wasn’t near the bottom of the leaderboard with Guillermo last week 😭.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.