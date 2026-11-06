Wait, Benita and Morrey may have just sneakily revealed they’re together after Love Is Blind

Benita and Morrey formed a close connection in the Love Is Blind pods, but after he felt she was “lovebombing him” things didn’t go any further between them. However, a year a half after filming and it looks like there could be something going on between these two.

The pair posted a video together recreating the “I’ll find you” scene from Wedding Crashers, with Morrey posting in the caption: “Love may be blind but I’ll find you.” The video and both of their responses to each other in the comments has sparked rumours about whether the two are together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morrey Eglin (@morrey__)



Benita joked they’d “found each other” with a love heart, with Morrey asking her if it’s “too late to propose?” When someone commented asking if the two were together now, Morrey responded with a locked lips emoji. Another person commented: “She knew they were meant to be,” with him replying he was “manifesting” for that to come true.

Whilst the two aren’t part of the official lineup for the Love Is Blind reunion, it’s not uncommon for pod cast members to be in the audience, so who knows perhaps Benita and Morrey will announce they’re together over the weekend.

Of course, it’s also highly possible that they’re not together and this whole thing is just to try and stay relevant now the show has finished.

Morrey opened up to E! News about regretting suggesting that Benita “lovebombed” him, sharing: “The emotions in the pods are really heightened, and things are really accelerated. So I think Benita deserves a ton of grace, where you’re watching an episode of television and deciding you know everything about this girl.”

Honestly, if I knew all the heat she was going to catch, I wouldn’t have said any of those things, because I don’t want her to feel that way at all, and she shouldn’t have to. I think she’s a really great person. I just don’t think we’re compatible, right? At the end of the day, it is what it is. She’s way out of the ballpark for me, lookswise. Anyways, girl’s a 10.”

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