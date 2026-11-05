Love Is Blind’s Aneha spilled how she spends her six-figure salary, it’s over $7k a month

She admits to only wearing her clothes 'max two to three times'

Everyone on this season of Love Is Blind is pulling in a lot of cash a month, and Aneha just gave us a complete breakdown of exactly what she spends her six figure salary on, so let’s be nosey together!

Speaking to The Boston Globe, Aneha shared that her base salary is six figures, plus an annual bonus if targets are met. After her company was acquired she also received a big bonus and got some extra cash to stay with the company.

Apartment – $3,050 per month

Aneha pays $2,970 per month for her luxury apartment, and pays around $80 per month in utilities. She shared: “Granted, I mean, that is a lot of mone. But I still feel very content spending it, and I don’t feel like I’m getting robbed.”

Food – $1,800 per month

She places a $50 Instacart order for essentials like cleaning items every week from Wegmans, but hardly makes any food herself and goes out to eat as restaurants around four time a week. Aneha estimates she spends $1,600 per month on eating out, and if she’s joined by friends will insist on always picking up the tab.

Clothes – $1,200 per month

Aneha estimates she spends up to $1,200 per month on clothes and tries to only spend $15 on clothes as she only wears “these pieces max two to three times, nothing crazy. If there is a sale, I’m in there.”

Makeup and skincare – $600 per month

Around $600 is spent on makeup and skincare per month, with her go to perfume being a $168 Daily Wild Marc Jacobs bottle. She also gets $60 acrylic nail sets every three weeks and spends $170 on eyelash extensions per month.

PT – $800 per month

Aneha also pays for a personal trainer three or four times a week.

She also indulges in some one off big ticket purchases, and recently spent almost $2k on a Louis Vuitton purse, as well as primarily buying 18 karat plus jewellery, adding: “I have sensitivities to other metals.I think the max I’ve spent on a piece of jewelry recently is $400.”

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