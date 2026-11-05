I adore Love Is Blind, but after season 11 I think it’s best if the show ends

Whilst there are many reality shows I love and look forward to, Love Is Blind is one of those real stand out ones for me, and the excitement I feel when a new season drops is not dissimilar to that of Christmas morning.

However, the past few seasons have felt like that festive magic is significantly missing, and this season has felt like I’ve been given a sack full of lumpy coal. Now don’t get me wrong, we all love to hate a Love Is Blind villain. There’s always one every year who we all can, in the nicest way possible, root against. It’s usually a man and we all root for the woman when they realise they can’t possibly marry them.

But this season it seems like aside from Cam, Sarah and Erika, that every single cast member has just been downright awful. And despite there being a wedding, John and Sarah are so mismatched that even that didn’t feel like a happy ending to the show. And now the news has been broken they’re divorced anyway it all feels a bit pointless.

As the show has got more and more popular the genuineness of the cast members has very obviously decreased, and it really didn’t feel like any of them this season were actually in it for love. At least last season we had Christine and Vic who were without the doubt the shining highlight of the show, and even they didn’t get nearly enough screen time.

It seems like that the Love Is Blind producers have forgotten what we all love about the show, and whilst yes we’re all partial to enjoying some drama and spats, in a world of horrendous dating it’s nice to see two strangers genuinely take a chance on each other and fall in love. I mean, there’s a very valid reason why everyone always says Lauren and Cameron are the blueprint.

Each season the cast members become more aware of the cameras, I mean even in the pods they were discussing whether they thought they’d be picked to be one of the engaged couples moving forward. Rob’s behaviour especially this season was inexcusable and the fact that there seems to not have been any consequences for him is beyond wild to me. His smugness at causing Michaella so much upset was disgusting and the fact that he reportedly doesn’t get any heat for it at the upcoming reunion is something I wish I could say I’m surprised about.

But even the reunions fail to hold any of the cast members genuinely accountable for their behaviour anymore, and I’d be amazed if John gets called out for his off-camera comments about women, Aneha for laughing at the altar after rejecting Cam, Rob for everything he did, and Blake for so obviously never intending to settle down.

And yes, casting unhinged people who clearly don’t actually want to settle down, don’t really have a home or have very questionable tastes in politics might make for entertaining TV by the producers standards, except it doesn’t anymore. I haven’t heard one person online or within work or my friendship group who has relished the fact Cam was left crying at the altar, applauded Rob for going off on Michaella, or found it entertaining that Blake so clearly at no point had any genuine interest in getting off that boat.

Instead there’s just been a lot of messages exchanged about how awful these people are and how unbelievably sad it is to see them treated this way. To be frank, if this is the way Love Is Blind is going to be continuing going forward I don’t have much interest in tuning in.

Love Is Blind has strayed so far from what made the original format so enchanting to watch and it’s turned into an influencer and Perfect Match pipeline. Maybe it’s time we all agreed that love probably now isn’t blind for most people and just called it a day. At least we’ll always have Lauren and Cameron.

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