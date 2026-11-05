All the unseen couples from Love Is Blind season 11, including Tucker and Sahar

Usually, there’s at least one unseen engagement in every season of Love Is Blind. Season 11 ended up with two unseen couples, one of which got together after they left the pods! So, let’s meet all the unseen couples from Love Is Blind season 11.

Season 11 – Tucker and Sahar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahar (@saharm11)

Tucker Myhre is a 35 year old Senior Solutions Consultant from a small town in Vermont, who relocated to Boston. Dr. Sahar Mostafavi is a 34 year old orthodontist who moved to the U.S. from Persia at just 10 years old.

Tucker and Sahar both left the LIB pods early but still somehow managed to find their way back to each other. “I don’t know if this is a romantic connection,” Tucker recalls Sahar saying to him in the pods, he revealed on The Viall Files podcast.

“A few days after I went home and I’m like, ‘I want to talk to Sahar. It was such a good conversation,’” Tucker said. He ended up sending her a LinkedIn message and gave her his number. Sahar ended up texting him back, and they then “made plans to meet up that night.”

They ended up meeting back up in Boston and immediately hit it off. They also revealed that they don’t think a relationship between them would’ve worked in the experiment because it’s “such a high pressure situation and you skip so many steps.”

Sahar credited the year and a half before the show came out to the time they had to define their relationship: “We have this very private time right now to figure out if this is actually going to work and if this is something that can make it. And we wanted to do that before the craziness of the show coming out.”

Now, Tucker and Sahar are living together and are parents to a dog! They shared that since living together, they’ve grown a lot in their relationship.

Season 11 – Scott and Brittany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Shuman (@scottshuman9)

Scott and Brittany were another Love Is Blind season 11 couple that viewers never got to witness fall in love.

And according Reality Receipts, their source confirmed that Scott was the one Brittany got engaged to on Love Is Blind. Scott was shown to have some controversial views during the pods, especially during his conversations with Sarah. He told her that he wouldn’t want his wife to work in a bar, and that he was glad she had been single for six years so that she hadn’t been “ruined” by men.

According to his Netflix profile: “The biggest struggle dating in Boston is finding a conservative woman.” He wanted his future wife to be “non-confrontational, sweet, and humble.”

As for Brittany, she’s part of a huge Italian family, and whilst Scott thinks that astrology is “satanic”, she will date any sign other than Sagittarius men. However, she’s also fiercely independent and as a practicing attorney is “proud of her career,” adding: “It’s important to be educated, have independence, and never rely on a man.” I’m intrigued what happened between these two because it doesn’t seem like they’d be that compatible…

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .