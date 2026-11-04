A peek into everything John and Sarah have been up to since getting married on Love Is Blind

John and Sarah are the only couple to get married on Love Is Blind this season, so let’s have a little look at everything they’ve been up to since tying the knot. And wondering if they’re still together now? Well, you can find out the answer here…

Sarah became an auntie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Williams (@sarah.williams.xo)



Sarah shared some very wholesome pictures of her new niece and new nephew, and both of her sisters had babies, how sweet!

They sneakily went to the beach together (and thought we wouldn’t notice)

Both the pictures were from 63 weeks ago, so around August 2025. Given that the show was filmed a year and a half ago, this means they would have been taken after Love Is Blind wrapped just after John and Sarah got married.

In the picture, both John and Sarah are seen to be at the beach, with the two main pieces of evidence of them actually being there together being a bottle and beach towels. The bottle seen in Sarah’s picture is blue with an orange cap, and wouldn’t you guess it but the exact same one can be seen prominently in John’s picture as well. As for the towel, John has it bundled around himself in his picture and then the exact same one can be seen in the background of Sarah’s picture as well.

Sarah went to a friends wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Williams (@sarah.williams.xo)



Sarah went to go and celebrate a friends wedding and it looked stunning. Picture a lot of white sandy beaches and

John celebrated his dogs third birthday

I’m a bit obsessed with John’s dog, and he very cutely celebrated his third birthday shortly after Love Is Blind wrapped.

Hung out with the rest of the Love Is Blind cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Shannon (@johnshannon_)



John and Sarah are both very close with the rest of the Love Is Blind cast, with John sharing pics of him and Morrey on his Instagram and Sarah and Jax spending time together.

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