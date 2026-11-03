Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa share their joint future plans following elimination from DWTS

Julia Stiles and Ezra have already made plans to see each other again after their DWTS elimination, and it sounds like Thanksgiving is sorted.

In an interview with Extra, shared on YouTube, the pair were asked what they had planned for the holiday. “Oh my God. Should we do Thanksgiving?” Ezra asked. Julia suggested “Friendsgiving?”, and Ezra was instantly on board: “Yes! Let’s do Friendsgiving!”

“Okay. New York or L.A.?” Julia asked. “New York, for sure,” Ezra replied, and Julia smiled as she said: “Yeah, come to New York!”

Speaking after the elimination, Julia said: “This has been such an incredible experience just physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, all of it, so I will always have that with me. And I’m really, really glad that we were able to go out with a bang.”

She added: “Really sad because I’m going to miss seeing this guy every day.” Ezra was clearly struggling to hold it together as he replied: “I’m going to miss you too. She made me a better person. Oh, I’m going to cry. I’m going to cry.”

He continued: “You made me a better teacher, voyager, person. Just your openness and your honesty really. It touched me in so many ways, and I’m just so lucky. I take a lot from Julia, and I’m really grateful for this experience.”

When asked how it felt now the news was sinking in, Julia didn’t sugarcoat it. “It sucks, huh? It’s a bummer, it’s bummer city,” she said. “I had so much fun on this show, so much fun. I loved seeing you every day, I loved working with you. I felt like I grew so much emotionally, spiritually, physically, all of it.”

“It’s sad because I feel like I was just getting started,” she went on. “But I’m really, really glad that we had that dance. Because to me, I was able to prove something to myself that I needed to prove.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.