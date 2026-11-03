Ezra Sosa’s ‘dream’ is to get a same-sex partner on DWTS next season after his elimination

Now that his season 35 run with Julia Stiles has come to an end, Ezra Sosa already has his sights set on what he wants next, and it’s a same-sex partnership on Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to Out, Ezra revealed he’s been lobbying behind the scenes to make it happen. “I’ve put in my word to the casting director. We’ll see what happens overtime,” he said.

He went on: “I’m working my magic! I definitely want that 100 per cent to happen. That’s actually been my dream ever since I joined the show.”

For Ezra, it’s about more than the competition. He sees it as part of a wider push for LGBTQ+ visibility on mainstream TV. “I’ve been so passionate about same-sex dancing in general, especially being part of the queer community,” he said.

It’s something he already brings to the ballroom every week, from his choreography to the cultural references he weaves into his routines. “Every single time I choreograph on the show, I’ll always nod to my community or pop culture,” he said. “Representation truly does matter.”

He added: “When I joined the show, I never thought there would be a space for an openly gay pro to be on Dancing With The Stars. I’m very lucky to be here.”

If it does happen, Ezra wouldn’t be the first. Same-sex pairings have become more common on the show in recent years, starting with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in 2021, followed by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela and Gleb Savchenko in 2022. This season, Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills were paired together, but were eliminated in the first week.

So with his season 35 journey over, could season 36 be the one where Ezra finally gets his dream partnership?

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