‘It sucks’: Julia Stiles emotionally breaks her silence over DWTS elimination

Julia Stiles has spoken out after she and her partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated from DWTS, and both of them got very emotional about it.

Speaking after the elimination, Julia said: “This has been such an incredible experience just physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, all of it, so I will always have that with me. And I’m really, really glad that we were able to go out with a bang.”

She added: “Really sad because I’m going to miss seeing this guy every day.” Ezra was clearly struggling to hold it together as he replied: “I’m going to miss you too. She made me a better person. Oh, I’m going to cry. I’m going to cry.”

He continued: “You made me a better teacher, voyager, person. Just your openness and your honesty really. It touched me in so many ways, and I’m just so lucky. I take a lot from Julia, and I’m really grateful for this experience.”

When asked how it felt now the news was sinking in, Julia didn’t sugarcoat it. “It sucks, huh? It’s a bummer, it’s bummer city,” she said. “I had so much fun on this show, so much fun. I loved seeing you every day, I loved working with you. I felt like I grew so much emotionally, spiritually, physically, all of it.”

“It’s sad because I feel like I was just getting started,” she went on. “But I’m really, really glad that we had that dance. Because to me, I was able to prove something to myself that I needed to prove.”

Julia almost didn’t get to perform her final dance

Viewers saw in the pre-dance package that Julia had been dealing with pain in her ribs, and she very nearly didn’t make it to the dance floor at all.

Explaining what she’d been going through, Julia said: “A lot of pain. But I was able to manage the pain, and Ezra talked to me a lot about how the physical and the mental are connected.”

“So I think there was a bit of stress that was adding to it,” she said. “And so being able to find my confidence and my emotional strength helped calm my ribs down.”

It’s not the first time Ezra has spoken about how hard Julia pushed herself. After a tough week earlier in the season, he wrote on Instagram: “Even through the pain, all she wanted to do was keep going. I was literally the one having to tell her to STOP and rest.”

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