Love Is Blind’s Michaella left her VP job at Bobbles and Lace to start her own fashion company

Michaella Giorgio talked and talked about being a Vice President of a retail company, Bobbles and Lace, while on Love Is Blind. She’s since left that role and has founded her own fashion company, The Retail Architect.

She shared in an Instagram story that she left her VP position because she “wasn’t happy” in the role anymore. But she’s definitely moved on to bigger and better things with her own retail company, The Retail Architect.

“I founded The Retail Architect to help founder-led retail brands build businesses that no longer depend on the founder,” Michaella’s website reads.

“The Retail Architect was built to help boutiques and retail brands create stronger, more profitable sales floors through hands-on training, leadership development, and elevated client experiences,” her LinkedIn explains. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand that the most successful stores are not just selling products, they’re creating memorable experiences that keep clients coming back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

“I’m incredibly passionate about helping businesses strengthen their teams, increase confidence on the sales floor, and turn everyday client interactions into lasting loyalty and measurable growth.”

She says that she’s “spent [her] career inside founder-led retail businesses navigating rapid growth.”

“Today, I partner with founder-led retail brands to strengthen operations, elevate the customer experience, and build the infrastructure that supports sustainable growth, so founders can spend less time putting out fires and more time leading the business they’ve worked so hard to create.”

Currently, she offers three different services: the blueprint, the architecture, and the advisory. The blueprint includes business and operations assessment, a store and customer experience evaluation, and a leadership and team review. The architecture is designed for “creating the operational foundation that supports long-term growth,” and the advisory is for “founders who want ongoing support as they expand, hire leaders, strengthen operations, or prepare for future growth.”

With her new business, she’s also started a blog where she shares retail tips and advice.

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