Dancing With The Stars has a big schedule change next week, as the show airs on Monday

Cynthia Evro is going to be guest judging!

Dancing With The Stars is having a schedule change next week, as instead of airing on Tuesday night as normal it will instead air on Monday, 2nd November.

The change is so that the show doesn’t interfere with ABC’s election coverage on Tuesday, November 3, ABC News Election Night: Vote 2026, which airs from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. DWTS will air at 8pm ET as normal.

The theme for next week will be Disney, with the full list of who is performing what down below:

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov: Dancing a quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold: Dancing a waltz to “I See the Light” from Tangled

zra Frech and Daniella Karagach: Dancing a samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna: Dancing Jazz to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy: Dancing quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa: Dancing paso doble to “Satisfied” from Hamilton

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas: Dancing a jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from Peter Pan

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik: Dancing contemporary to “Easy as Life” from Aida

There will also be two team dances, set to “Zoo” from Zootopia 2 and “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical

And that’s not all, as Cynthia Evro will be guest judging during the Disney week episode! Just don’t forget that because of the schedule change you’ll want to be tuning in to Dancing With The Stars on Monday night, not Tuesday!

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