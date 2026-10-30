Aneha reveals why her parents didn’t want to meet Cam on Love Is Blind

Aneha revealed that her parents’ reluctance to meet her fiancé, Cam from Love Is Blind, had nothing to do with his religion or him being white, despite what she said on the show.

Her parents live in California, so logistically it would’ve been tough for them to come to Boston for filming, she told Swooon. “My mom’s just super shy,” she revealed. “She’s a little bit more conservative. I think the details of the experience as a whole [were] kind of psyching her out.”

It’s also Aneha’s first time introducing any man to her parents, and Cam being her fiancé already would’ve made it even harder to do on camera.

Watch Aneha tell Cam (who is white) that her parents’ problem is specifically that he’s white.

Imagine a white guy on Love Is Blind telling his Indian fiance that her race is an issue for his parents.

He’d be branded a racist and cancelled within hours.

The double standard is not subtle. — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@SanaELedene) October 23, 2026

“First of all, I think me even saying any of that was my own insecurities,” she told Swooon. “I’ve never brought a boy home, regardless of race, religion, anything. I’ve dated people from so many different cultural backgrounds… It doesn’t matter to me.”

“Me speaking on any of the other stuff was definitely just my own insecurities and just [me] talking. I talk in silence. That is my issue. I have to fill empty space with nervous chatter. I do that all the time, and it bites me in the a** because I just say stuff. Sometimes I don’t even remember what I say.”

This comes after she’s faced backlash over her comments towards Cam in Mexico. After the get-together with the other couples, he asked whether her parents did not want to meet him due to his religion or him being white. “You being white,” was her response.

But it seems that now Aneha has backtracked and said that wasn’t the real reason.

“I talk in silence. That is my issue,” she explained. “I have to fill empty space with nervous chatter. I do that all the time, and it bites me in the a** because I just say stuff.”

She had doubts about whether her family would accept him or not, despite being white and a Christian. “I was like, ‘Okay, I understand where you’re coming from — my family, I’m sure they would prefer someone with a similar cultural background, who speaks the mother tongue, and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, my parents are very accepting.”

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