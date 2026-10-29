After Michaella and Rob’s explosive moment on Love Is Blind, she’s been living her best life since leaving him. And rightfully so. After his aggressive behaviour, which he’s since defended, we’re glad to see that she’s moved on. So, here’s everything Michaella’s been up to since leaving Love Is Blind season 11 with her head held high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaella’s launched a full-scale retail business called The Retail Architect this past May. “Whether you need to strengthen the systems you already have or build what’s missing, we’ll focus on the infrastructure that will make the biggest difference in your business,” the website reads.

Michaella “founded The Retail Architect to help founder-led retail brands build businesses that no longer depend on the founder. By translating your vision into systems, leadership, and customer experience standards your team can execute every day, I help you grow with confidence, not chaos.”

Since the show, she’s also “fallen in love with the most expensive hobby”, AKA golf. In her “search for things to love other than work and shopping,” as she explains in an Instagram post, she’s become a serious golfer.

Michaella’s also travelled a bit, according to her Instagram. In May, she took a trip down to Charleston, South Carolina. She’s also started a Substack over the summer, but she only has two posts so far.

She also joined the rest of the cast for the Patriots game earlier in October. They were on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium, and they might be a lucky charm for the team, as they secured a win.

For those now obsessed with Michaella and her style, she’s started an “outfit links” on her Instagram account, so viewers can now shop her insanely cute pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaella’s also spoken out about her separation from Rob, after he fully crashed out and yelled at her during the Love Is Blind pod reunion night.

“But I definitely didn’t expect it to go that direction. I didn’t expect sexual commentary about myself. I didn’t expect my career to be questioned,” she told Vulture. “I was also thinking back to my proposal where Rob promised to protect me. I was completely shocked by the entire conversation when he didn’t.”

Michaella then shared what was going through her head during the conversation with the guys, saying that Rob was her “number one priority.” She shared: “He asked me to go to this dinner, and the expectation was to fit in with the boys. I knew I could do it, but reflecting upon it, I wish I stuck up for myself and shut down the conversations. I never thought that Rob wouldn’t be the one to do that.”

She explained that when he “turned” on her it was “scary”, and she had “no idea how to react.” She added: “I also didn’t want Rob to look bad. But he made himself look bad, and I’m just there like, “What are we doing here? Why are you doing this?”

Michaella also fully embraced being a “dud”, as Rob so lovingly called her. Which, in hindsight, was all we needed to know about how their relationship was going to go. Her Instagram bio now reads: “Love Is Blind S11 DUD 💍”

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