Rob insists he’d ‘never be aggressive’ towards a woman as he defends Love Is Blind behaviour

Rob and Michaella have spoken out about his truly awful behaviour during the Love Is Blind pod reunion night, with Rob basically not seeming remorseful in any way for how he acted.

Speaking to Tudum, Rob does admit that he “probably should have handled it in a more mature way and not crashed out.” However, he claims that it was the filming process that sent him over the edge, sharing that he was “getting frustrated with the cameras in my face constantly.”

But when Michaella told him privately that he was acting aggressively, he “took offense to it.” Rob added: “Never in my life would I be aggressive towards a girl.” As for the situation with his friends, Rob shares why he didn’t intervene at any point, saying: “She naturally fit in. Everyone loved her. I mean, my friend group protects people that I love, so it’s one of those deals, like ‘Welcome to the family.’”

Rob then went on to attempt to justify his behaviour towards Michaella down to his beliefs that everyone on Love Is Blind is simply “fake.” He declared: “I thought everything was bullshit. I know that people found love, but I thought at the moment, it’s just all for the show. It’s all for the camera.”

He continued: “I felt it crashing down. I was letting everyone down. I could have handled things a little bit differently towards the end, but there was a lot of anxiety in my life, a lot of pressure.

“We’re all human and just have to continue to work towards being better, I guess. I know who I am when I look in the mirror in the morning, and if America doesn’t, that’s on them.” Yeah, no don’t worry Rob you did a great job of showing the world exactly who you are.

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