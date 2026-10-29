Michaella reveals she tried to leave Love Is Blind with Rob, insisting he has a ‘heart of gold’

Michaella has revealed that she tried to leave Love Is Blind with Rob before their split, but he kept insisting on staying in the show.

Speaking to Vulture, Michaella shared that she and Rob had discussed how much being on Love Is Blind was stressing him out, with her recalling: “‘Hey, us doing the show is a choice. I’ve found everything I’m looking for; I can walk away. So why don’t we, as a couple, walk away from the show? This isn’t fun. You don’t feel good. You are stressed. It’s impacting our relationship. We’ve got everything we need. If this is the thing, let’s remove it.’”

However, Rob wasn’t interested and despite Michaella’s pleas to leave the show together, apparently Rob kept insisting that he wanted to stay, as she added: “It was shocking to me that he made the choice to stay and then behaved this way.”

Michaella revealed that they had discussed leaving the show together as a couple just before meeting his friends. “That’s when the bubble kind of bursts. He had started a new job right when we started filming, and I have a job that also requires a lot of time and travel. We barely had days off of filming. He had to go to Rhode Island for work every day. It was a lot,” Michaella shared.

And despite everything, Michaella still wishes that she and Rob had left Love Is Blind together, adding: “I do wish that we did, if I’m being honest. It all just got to a really dark place. I think it would’ve been better for his mental state. He was so stressed, and I don’t want anyone to be stressed.”

She also told Tudum: “Rob is a really great guy, and I think he has a heart of gold, the best of intentions, and just some work to do on himself.”

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