Tyler Cameron addresses storming off stage after low DWTS scores before his elimination

Tyler Cameron was eliminated from DWTS last night, but he didn’t exactly take his low scores well, as he promptly walked off stage in what can only be described as a a huff.

However, he’s since given a reason for his behaviour, telling E! News: “You saw me upset up there. I was disappointed in myself because I felt like I let her down.”

In a TikTok video, Tyler clarified: “Not my proudest moment. When I was upstairs, getting my scores, I thought we were done filming. I needed to step away from it all. I was disappointed in myself. It was boom or bust at that point, we needed to have a great score or we were out of this competition. And it was bust, in my head, and I felt like I let myself down. More importantly, I thought I let Sharna down and it was hard.”

He also told Entertainment Tonight: “We were a cockroach that you couldn’t kill, but we’ve finally been squashed. I am proud.” Why is this so dramatic?!

He added: “My family has grown, this has been a dream cast and crew to be a part of. The Dancing With the Stars family itself is amazing, it’s a community I’m very grateful to be proud of.”

Tyler also talked to Extra, sharing: “Dancing with Sharna was a dream, I have a new best friend here, she’s been so good to me and poured so much into me. The pros, the celebs I got to work with, all of them are so incredible. My friendships, my family grew. I’ll be back here rooting these people on next week.”

Sharna and him were interviewed by On The Red Carpet by ABC, with Tyler sharing: “Early on it was a lot of disappointment, I felt like I let Sharna down and I let myself down. It wasn’t as clean as I wanted it to be. It happens, you know.

“But now that I’m 30 minutes removed from it all, I am just full of gratitude, this is one of the greatest experience I’ve ever had. I got to get another incredible woman in my life in Sharna. I have the dedication as one of the greatest gifts I can ever look back on, like it’s been an amazing run.”

He continued: “You know, dancing really makes you be vulnerable and pull things out of you and I’m more emotional than I’ve ever been, I might cry in a second here, I don’t know, you know. Like this is never me before, I was always very stoic and strong and never showed emotions and Sharna and dance has pulled all that out of me and I’m very grateful for it because it’s allowed me to be a better fiancé and soon to be husband and going to be a better girl dad because of it.”

As for Sharna, she shared that despite her and Tyler Cameron getting eliminated from DWTS, there is nobody else she would have “rather come out of retirement for.”

She added: “You know, he’s been an incredible partner in all ways, not just in the room. His respect for me and the art and the work and the work that he puts in, but the friendship that we’ve built like I genuinely love him and Tate and they’re my family now and they’re in my life. I’m rooting for their success. I can’t wait to celebrate the wins with them and everything coming forward. So I genuinely did win. I genuinely won coming back into this season and having Tyler as my partner.”

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