What Love Is Blind season 11’s richest couple Aneha and Cam actually do for work

Love Is Blind season 11 has given us plenty of drama so far, and Cam and Aneha are lining up to be this season’s messiest couple. Aneha Singh and Cam Halloran are the richest Love Is Blind’s season 11 couple, so what do they actually do?

Collectively, Cam and Aneha take home more than $200,000 and are the season’s richest couple. Cam is working in corporate America, and Aneha is a woman in STEM! They’re honestly a power couple.

Cam is a human resources coordinator at Applied Geographics, Inc., according to his LinkedIn bio. His bio doesn’t reveal much information, but he gets paid around $73,000.

Applied Geographics, Inc. is a geospatial information systems consulting and IT firm. They’re based in Boston and are also the creator of MapGeo.io, which is a web-mapping platform designed for local governments.

Aneha is a principal engineer in biotech. She’s also pretty secretive about her job but a principal engineer in biotech usually designs, scales, and oversees complex biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, equipment, and facilities.

She racks in an impressive $150,000 each year, which is $77,000 more than Cam. Together, their combined earnings are close to $220,000.

Outside of work, Cam is also involved with the Make Fashion Clean (MFC) Tie-Dye Inc., where he is one of the five members of the Board of Directors for the 2026-2027. He’s also serving as the Treasurer for the initiative.

It’s a non-profit organisation whose mission is to “reduce global fashion pollution by upcyclling textile waste and education about pollution.”

“This upcyclling partnership creates dignified work and job training in the circular economy for artisans who have been displaced by the global fast fashion and secondhand clothing industries.”

It’s completely volunteer-led, so Cam does not get paid for his work with the non-profit.

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