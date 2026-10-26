Jax and Stew would actually make a combined fortune if they got together after Love Is Blind

Jax and Stew are the most controversial couple to come out of Love Is Blind season 11, and it turns out they’d be the most successful when it comes to salaries. They’re both seriously driven, with Stew working for a top tech company and Jax running her own skincare brand.

We already know that Stew is raking in a huge salary as a top engineer at Shark, so we had a deep dive into how much Jax is making in her own job outside the show. She is the owner of Jax Skincare, which can be found in JCPenney and other locations, and makes big figures.

According to LinkedIn, Jax started her brand in January 2017, so she’s about to launch into her tenth year as a CEO. She’s really proud of her business, as she should be! Jax also launched luxury boutique HOUSE OF JAX in 2022, following her successful skincare brand.

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The brand offers minimalist, gender-neutral skincare priced around $46 to $82, and a companion cosmetics line called Madame Jacqueline Beauty. It’s estimated the estimated revenue of the company is $500,000, with an estimated growth of $1.5 million.

The estimated valuation is at $2,250,000, while skincare and personal care brands in the Boston area generate revenues ranging from a minimum of $4 million. So, what about Stew? Well, his job as the director of engineering for Shark pays $140,400 to $205,000.

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His salary is written up on the official SharkNinja Careers portal. He was promoted to senior engineering manager by 2021, and is now the director of engineering for Shark. Stew even launched the first generation of Shark Clean Sense air purifiers!

So, collectively, they’d both make at least $215k, and that’s a heck of a lot. The founder’s total take-home pay is usually budgeted at $75,000 to $100,000, meaning Stew still appears to make more. So while he’d be more of the breadwinner, they’d be raking it in!

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