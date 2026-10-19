Everything Love Is Blind’s Stew Stewart has invented, from Shark air purifiers to fans

Stew Stewart isn’t just making serious moves on Love Is Blind, because in the real world, he’s genuinely an inventor. He’s created some really iconic products for technology firm Shark, who he’s worked for since 2020, including everything from air purifiers to fans. Wow!

It turns out that he launched the first generation of Shark Clean Sense air purifiers, serving as the founding technical owner of what became SharkNinja’s Home Environment category, in the same year he joined the company. He was an engineering manager at the time.

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Then, just over a year later, Stew launched the Shark NeverChange air purifier line and the Shark FlexBreeze fan family, navigating a critical HEPA supplier crisis mid-program without delaying launch, as revealed on his seriously impressive LinkedIn page.

He was promoted to senior engineering manager by 2021, and is now the director of engineering for Shark. As of January 2025, Stew helped to extend the portfolio into the Shark BreatheClear air purifiers and Shark TurboBlade fans while expanding into heaters.

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Before this, he worked for SharkNinja from 2017 onwards, when he contributed to the Ninja Foodi platform launch. This is where the start of those Ninja air fryer, food processor, grill, and pressure cooker were all born, so basically, Stew helped make your daily dinners!

Not to mention, Stew was the founding technical owner of what became SharkNinja’s Home Environment category. It turns out that a salary at the company he works in his role ranges from $140,400 to $205,000, based on the official SharkNinja Careers portal.

According to Mesh, before SharkNinja, Stew worked as an Immersive Design Center Mechanical Engineer at Raytheon. He was also a Sales Engineer at Fiksu Dsp, Mechanical Systems Co-Op at Ge Aviation, and Brewer Engineering Co-Op at Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

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