Despite getting married on Love Is Blind: Netherlands, Mika and Jurriaan have officially split

Mika and Jurriaan got married on Love Is Blind: Netherlands, but things have changed for them since the reunion. So, here’s where Mika and Jurriaan stand now, after the Love Is Blind: Netherlands reunion.

Mika and Jurriaan have officially split, they revealed at the reunion.

Mika said that Jurriaan withdrew from her, and that, “From that moment on, we were no longer a couple.” She also added that, “I was burned out. We went on for too long.”

Despite Jurriaan saying that he “wouldn’t fall for a fully Black woman” while in the pods, Mika still stayed with him and explored their connection.

During the pod dating stage, Jurriaan asked about her surname, with Mika explaining that she couldn’t tell him as it would give away what she looks like.

She then asked him if he has a type he wouldn’t be “into at all”, with him responding: “Yeah, um, how should I say this… I wouldn’t, um, I wouldn’t fall for a fully Black woman.” She then tells him that it shouldn’t matter is she’s “white, Black, green or purple.”

They’ve both since responded to the comment.

Mika shared in a statement: ” I’ve seen the reactions. And honestly, while it was really painful to read them at first, because it makes me sad to disappoint people, I’m still trying to take something from this and reflect critically on myself.

“I’ve gone back to that moment and thought again about how I was feeling at the time. Yes, I felt rejected for a moment. Yes, I started to have doubts. But what you don’t see is that, by that point, we were already quite far into dating and had shared so many beautiful and meaningful conversations, very few of which are shown now. That made the decision incredibly difficult for me at the time. Especially because my gut told me that Jurriaan was a good person.”

Jurriaan also released a statement on his Instagram, sharing: “Over the past few days, I have consciously taken the time to let everything that happened sink in and to reflect on it. I have watched the footage back myself, and I can better understand the impact of what I said.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone based on their skin colour or background. At the same time, I understand that my intention does not take away from the impact of my words. I recognise that what I said was hurtful and that people felt hurt, offended or excluded because of it. I take full responsibility for that.

“To everyone I have hurt with my words, I want to sincerely apologise. I am truly sorry. I will carry this experience with me and learn from it going forward.”

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