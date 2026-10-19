Some of the Love Is Blind season 11 cast support right-wing politics, according to social media

Love Is Blind season 11 has only been out for a few days, and the cast’s social media accounts have already been turned inside out for any hint of political affiliation. And there’s already been talk of anti-vaxxing, abortion, and Mitt Romney (iykyk), so politics are at the forefront this season. So, here are the Love Is Blind season 11 cast’s politics and political affiliations, according to social media.

A Reddit thread has been circulating online that shows screenshots of what several cast members appear to have liked on Instagram.

By the looks of his Instagram likes, Morrey seems to be extremely right-wing. He’s the cast member with the most political activity and has liked tons of pro-MAGA Instagram posts.

Rob and Benita also appear to have liked a couple of Trump photos and other right-wing content from various accounts.

According to the Reddit thread, John used to follow an online influencer called Clavicular. He’s known for posting manosphere-style content, especially his “looksmaxxing” tips and tricks. Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, has also been recently charged with rape and drugging.

John’s also liked a post showing Trump alongside the right-wing influencer group the Nelk Boys.

According to the Reddit thread that was posted three days ago, some of the cast members were following certain pro-right politicians and influencers, like John. Now, it appears that they’ve gone through their controversial following and have unfollowed. So it seems like they’re trying to stay ambiguous about their potentially controversial politics.

On the other side of the aisle, Aneha also follows Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the progressive and left-wing Mayor of New York City. Wilnie and Sarah have also reportedly liked an anti-Trump post. Wilnie also follows a feminist account, liked a Druski skit poking fun at white conservative women, and has liked a photo of the Obamas.

Nothing was found for Jax, Stew, Wilson, Michaella, Cam, Erika, or Blake, so for now, their politics remain a mystery.

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