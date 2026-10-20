Debunked: North West is not pregnant with Ken Carson’s baby and they never dated

There’s a viral post circulating right now that alleges North West says she’s pregnant with 26 year old rapper Ken Carson and “crashed out” on an Instagram Live. Turns out, the post is completely fake and the girl in the video isn’t even North West. So, no, North West is not pregnant with Ken Carson’s baby, and they never even dated.

The post is from X user @DanielClipps, and includes a video of a girl on an Instagram Live and a picture of North West standing next to Ken.

However, the blurry video included isn’t even of North West. They just happen to have the same hair colour.

This isn’t the first time the picture of Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s daughter has gone viral. It’s since been confirmed to be a fake, doctored image of her.

The photo circulating online is not the original picture and has been edited to have him standing behind her. Her mum, Kim, is actually the one standing next to North in the original picture. The picture was taken by paparazzi back in June 2025 when they celebrated North’s 12th birthday on a yacht in Mexico.

13-year-old North West says she’s pregnant for her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ken Kerson, and crashed out on Instagram Live, calling out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for failing to give her the good parenting 😭😔🥲 https://t.co/CYFEgGzACv — DanielClips (@DanielClipps) October 19, 2026

The X post is captioned: “13-year-old North West says she’s pregnant for her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ken Kerson, and crashed out on Instagram Live, calling out Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for failing to give her the good parenting 😭😔🥲”

People in the comments have been calling out @DanielClipps for spreading misinformation, with one user commenting: “Why are you even making s**t up beefing a 13 year old?”

The post was uploaded yesterday and already has 802k views, so it’s quickly gone viral. Which isn’t surprising as the internet loves Kardashian drama.

But no, the post is ultimately just rage bait, trying to shock viewers into believing 13 year old North West is dating and pregnant with a 26 year old rapper.

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