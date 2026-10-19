Where every Love Is Blind: Netherlands couple stands, after Jaslynn and Roël’s shock engagement

Two couples managed to make it to the altar, and only one marriage happened in season one of Love Is Blind: Netherlands. There was a surprise proposal between two of the couples, so here is where all the Love Is Blind: Netherlands couples stand now, after the reunion.

Jaslynn and Roël

There was a major plot twist that SHOCKED viewers. Roël was initially coupled with Yasemin and Jaslynn was with Ludo, but there was a major shake-up during the reunion.

Apparently, after filming ended, the two reconnected and have been madly in love since February. Roël ended up proposing to Jaslynn and the two are now happily engaged!

“I am more in love than I have ever been,” Jaslynn said. “I have a relationship where everything is right.”

Mika and Jurriaan

Mika and Jurriaan got married during the final episode of Love Is Blind: Netherlands.

At the reunion though, it was revealed that the couple had split and they’re no longer married. Mika said that Jurriaan withdrew from her, and that, “From that moment on, we were no longer a couple.” She also added that, “I was burned out. We went on for too long.”

Marc-Vincent and Meinou

At the reunion, Marc-Vincent apologised for comments and situations that hurt Meinou, after she said they made her feel uncomfortable. “I feel bad for you. That wasn’t my intention,” he told her.

Despite getting engaged, they did not stay together after filming, and nothing has changed since for them.

Gino and Mirella

“You want to feel like you want to rip the clothes off her body when you come home. I didn’t have that,” Gino said about his feelings towards Mirella. Honestly, rude.

So, no, they are definitely NOT together anymore. They acknowledged some issues during the reunion and ended things on good terms.

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