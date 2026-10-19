Jenna Johnson’s past blog about ‘toxic’ relationship resurfaces amid DWTS drama

Jenna Chmerkovskiy‘s alleged past comments about Val have resurfaced, years after she wrote a public blog. While Jenna never named the man she was writing about, the timing lines up with when it was that she and Val first dated, and she made some wild blog posts.

It’s believed Jenna always had an interest in Val, when he was largely seen as a playboy! At the time, Val had been dating Amber Rose. Jenna posted on her blog, Get Real With Jen, about this guy “who wasn’t really into her and the relationship and wasn’t treating her well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Val (@valentin)

Their relationship wasn’t always smooth-sailing! They actually broke up temporarily in 2016, after five months of dating. That was when Val dated Amber Rose, until they split in February 2017. Then, Val and Jenna finally got back together in June that year.

Val even helped advertise her blog on his social media once they were in a relationship, after her admitting things with a guy used to be “toxic” and how he “didn’t treat her well”. On December 23, 2016, Jenna wrote a blog post titled: “HOW’S YOUR WELL-BEING?”

The blog post wrote: “Relationships can also make or break you. I have had some absolutely amazing relationships and I have also had some pretty toxic relationships. I have found that if you feel you need to become “someone else” in a relationship, RUN!!”

She added: “Be changed for better, not for the worse. If you feel the slightest feelings of insecurity, self doubt, or under appreciation, you are way better off without that person. Don’t follow my example and remain in a one-sided relationship that ends up destroying you.”

Val’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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