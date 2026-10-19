Love Is Blind’s Jax and Stew appear to be back together after she forgot to delete comments

She flirted with him over a year before the season came out

Jax and Stew may not have gone on the honeymoons on Love Is Blind, after she left him hanging and seemingly left the experiment. Anyway, despite the way she didn’t even tell him face-to-face and let producers inform him she’s gone, there’s evidence they’re together.

Basically, in October 2025, a year before their season came out on Netflix, Stew posted a photo of him smiling on a boat. Jax commented on that exact photo with, “Not bad,” and she hasn’t even deleted the comment. So far, that’s pretty concrete evidence they’re dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

Stew liked the comment! Another sign they’re on good terms is that they follow each other, and that they were both at a recent Patriots game with their fellow cast members. Jax has also apologised for leaving Stew and ghosting him, saying she’s “taken accountability”.

Jax also said she didn’t ghost Stew over his looks. Interestingly, Stew hasn’t left a comment on Jax’s page, even though she DM’ed him after leaving the experiment. “She found me through Instagram. It was super sincere,” he to E! News. “She explained it wasn’t about me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Stew” | Love is Blind (@scooterstew)

“It was about just the emotional overload of the previous couple weeks, and I think once we got settled back in Boston, once kind of normal life was allowed to resume, we were able to kind of catch our breaths,” Stew added, and we know they hashed it out in person.

Looking back, Stew understands why the revelation caused concern. “It’s not like I’m a robot who’s never had feelings for anybody before,” he clarified to Tudum. “But for me, that question was more about if there’s ever been someone you’ve truly been in love with.”

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