Jax told Stew he looked ‘more like Mitt Romney’ on Love Is Blind as he was being ‘cocky’

Jax has opened up about why she decided to compare Stew to Mitt Romney during Love Is Blind, and honestly it’s quite savage.

In an interview with Glamour, she shared more about the Love Is Blind moment as whilst Jax said that the guys referred to him as Kennedy, Jax responded that he looked “more like Mitt Romney.”

She explained what she meant, saying: “He kind of looks like he would be like one of the Romney sons. I thought it was cocky when he said that, and I thought he could maybe be taken down a notch. I was like, Who says that? And then brings it up again? Like, of course, I had heard that. Like, I knew.”

Jax continued, explaining that ultimately she felt like Stew had a very high opinion of himself, sharing: “Watching [everything] back, I was like, Oh my God, this guy thinks he’s like so attractive, calling himself Jude Law. I kind of want to talk about me a little bit. What do you think about me?

“He said all these really nice things in his interview. Like, ‘Oh, she’s everything I could have imagined.’ But I wanted to hear that, especially after a proposal that wasn’t that romantic. I was like, Maybe this is the moment that I will get this romantic thing, and it will be about me. And it really wasn’t about me, and that also threw me off. Like, Oh my God, this is not my person.”

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