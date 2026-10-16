Lauren and Cameron are still Love Is Blind’s best love story, going strong eight years later

Relationships that are formed in the Love Is Blind pods don’t always work out. But Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are, without a doubt, Love Is Blind’s best love story, and they’re going on eight years of marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton)

They first met back in 2018 on season one of Love Is Blind and fell for each other in the pods before ever meeting face-to-face. Now, Lauren and Cameron live in Smyrna, Georgia, and have created a beautiful life together.

“Love Is Blind changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,” she told Atlanta Magazine. “It gave me my husband, my family, and opened doors professionally.”

“Cam and I have always tried to keep the foundation of our relationship like it was on Love Is Blind: friendship, communication, and choosing each other every day,” Lauren explained. “Sharing our love story with millions of people was unique because people feel connected to our journey, but we’ve learned how important it is to protect the parts of our life that are just ours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Speed-Hamilton (@need4lspeed)

They’ve continued keeping viewers updated on their journey by posting updates on their social media accounts. Lauren and Cameron’s son, Ezra, recently celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, they both shared on Instagram.

“My greatest honour is being your Mommy!” Lauren captioned her Instagram post for the celebration.

Unlike most reality TV couples who disappear into influencer obscurity, Lauren and Cameron really built a life together. Over the years, they launched their YouTube channel Hanging with the Hamiltons, started their podcast The Love Seat, and even co-wrote a book together called Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way.

They’ve had their ups and downs, but have truly thrived over these last eight years. So, yes, the verdict is in, and Lauren and Cameron are Love Is Blind’s cutest couple.

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