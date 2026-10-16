Jax from Love Is Blind founded her own skincare brand, JAX SKINCARE, and yes, you can shop it

Some people go into the Love Is Blind pods with emotional baggage, but Jacqueline “Jax” Guelli brought an entire business with her. She’s the owner of JAX SKINCARE, so here’s everything you need to know about Jax’s skincare company from Love Is Blind season 11 and how to shop it.

Jax started working in skincare at 18 years old, and she’s now a licensed aesthetician with over a decade of experience. She founded her brand JAX SKINCARE back in 2017 in Boston. So when she says she knows skin, she means it.

The brand began with one product: the Balance Oil, aka “THE OIL.” She first mixed it up in her own kitchen, blending a “combination of antibacterial and anti-ageing oils,” according to the company’s website.

Jax’s clients loved it, and a full product line followed. “As JAX SKINCARE evolved, Jacqueline expanded the line into a curated collection of skincare essentials designed to support a simple yet powerful routine.”

The philosophy of the brand is that “less is more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@jacquelineguelli)

Jax didn’t stop at skincare, however. She later created MADAME JACQUELINE BEAUTY which is a “refined makeup line designed to complement the JAX SKINCARE philosophy.”

The brand recently had a major moment, as it’s now being sold at one of America’s most recognised retailers, JC Penny. It launched online in August, but you can also buy it on the JAX SKINCARE website.

The Balance Oil was also featured in Vogue for the first time back in 2022, and has since been mentioned two more times in the iconic publication.

While her love life might be falling apart on Love Is Blind, she’s got her skincare routine locked-down. Hey, she might not end up engaged to Stew in the end but at least her skin is glowing.

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