All the rogue day jobs of the Love Is Blind season 11 cast, from Stew to Blake

The Love Is Blind season 11 cast are all trying to find someone to marry, but in the real world, they’re usually working their day jobs. From Stew, who seems wealthier than ever, to Blake, who regularly works on boats, they’re all contributing to the main economy in Boston.

Jax

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Jax is the owner of Jax Skincare, which can be found in JCPenney and other locations. According to her LinkedIn, Jax started her brand in January 2017, so she’s about to launch into her tenth year as a CEO. She’s really proud of her business, as she should be!

Stew

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Stew currently works as a Director of Engineering at SharkNinja, according to his LinkedIn. Yes, as in THE Shark Ninja who make the best gadgets you never knew you needed. He started working there in 2016 as a Mechanical Design Engineer and worked his way up.

Morrey

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Morrey is a boxer who also works part-time as a bouncer at Southie’s busiest bar. He even randomly co-owns a cornhole business with his former teacher, and just launched painting company Home Coat Painting Co, serving Greater Boston, the South Shore, and Cape Cod.

Sarah

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Sarah works in a hospital as a healthcare program manager. She also works at a bar on the weekends, which doesn’t bode well with a guy she meets in the pods. She said in the pods how the “healthcare system is expensive because people get so acutely sick.”

John

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John is a 33-year-old account executive. He spends most of his time away from work with his dog, who he refuses to introduce to anyone who the doberman doesn’t like. I don’t blame him, tbh. And because he’s been very single, he’s usually just hung out with friends.

Wilnie

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Wilnie is a 33-year-old mental health counsellor. She graduated in 2017 and went on to Grad School, and is now focusing on areas like child, adolescent, professional, and psychiatric counselling as part of her specialties. Her practice is based in Hyde Park, Massachusetts.

Wilson

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Wilson is a 35-year-old compliance manager. He’s split across New York and Boston, where he takes photos for his side hustle, and rents out an Airbnb property, a three-bedroom condo apartment in Cape Verde. He has 4.52-stars on his official Airbnb hosting page.

Cam

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Cam is a HR generalist and loves to travel. He’s 29 years old and also the acting treasure on the board committee of Make Fashion Clean, a creative impact initiative that was launched in 2016, as part of a non-profit organisation to reduce global fashion pollution.

Aneha

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Aneha is a principal engineer in biotech. She loves doing research and wants to find a man who loves her just as much. Aneha has had time to do her science experiments, because she’s been single for two years, and now wants someone to give her Princess treatment.

Blake

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Blake is a sailor who spends most of his days out on a boat. He’s based in Boston but has visited 17 countries as part of his job, and works as a captain with Sailing Collective, and “taught himself to sail on the lakes of Wisconsin on the family sunfish,” his bio reads.

Erika

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Erika is a senior marketing manager in lead generation at ServiceTitan, a Los Angeles based company. She even admitted she looked at her first marriage “as a business decision” on the show, and revealed she’s “in marketing for a tech company in LA” in the pods.

Rob

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Rob works in AI infrastructure sales as an account executive and travels a lot for his job. He’s been doing a side gig as a football coach for Pop Warner football and wrote: “If I can help one kid believe in himself, learn accountability, or choose the right path, it’s worth it.”

Michaella

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Michaella is a retail consultant who helps founder-led retail brands build businesses that no longer depend on the founder, but in the romance department, that’s been fairly limited. She just launched her own business called The Retail Architect, as of May 2026.

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