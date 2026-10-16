Scott got engaged to Brittany, but it was cut from Love Is Blind as she reveals ‘a lot changed’

There’s usually at least one engagement every year that we don’t get to see on Love Is Blind, and this year it’s been revealed that the controversial Scott and Brittany got engaged.

Brittany posted on her story a picture of her engagement ring, sharing: “Me flying back from the pods. Wasn’t shown that much (thank u god) but yes I did in fact get engaged and did the reveal. Details to follow stay tuned people. PS :This was 2025 so a lot has changed everyone will receive an update soon.” Something tells me it might not have ended well…

And according Reality Receipts, their source confirmed that Scott was the one who Brittany got engaged to on Love Is Blind. Scott was shown to have some controversial views during the pods, especially during his conversations with Sarah. He told her that he wouldn’t want his wife to work in a bar, and that he was glad she had been single for six years so that she hadn’t been “ruined” by men.

According to his Netflix profile: “The biggest struggle dating in Boston is finding a conservative woman.” He wanted his future wife to be “non-confrontational, sweet, and humble.”

As for Brittany, she’s part of a huge Italian family, and whilst Scott thinks that astrology is “satanic”, she will date any sign other than Sagittarius men. However, she’s also fiercely independent and as a practicing attorney is “proud of her career,” adding: “It’s important to be educated, have independence, and never rely on a man.” I’m intrigued what happened between these two because it doesn’t seem like they’d be that compatible…

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