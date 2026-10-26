Another photo suggests Love Is Blind’s Blake is no longer with Erika

Blake and Erika have been teasing us since Love Is Blind, acting like they’re together one minute, and then broken up the next. But either way, he’s just been spotted looking rather cozy with a girl in his tagged photos on socials, and it really does look like they’re romantic.

A woman called Gisselle, who he’s been hanging out with since October 2025, has been posting photos with him. Before the LIB finale has even been shown, she shared a series of photos with friends, and then within that round-up, she smiled with Blake for a sunset snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisselle (@rraadical)

From the looks of things, they work together and have been hanging out in Croatia since as far back as August last year, before the show was even filmed. But since that recent romantic-looking photo of them wearing very nice clothes, someone asked if it’s a LIB spoiler.

We all know Blake works on yachts, so it was never going to be easy. However, Erika absolutely is not on a boat. In fact, she’s safely on land. She recently shared a photo of her cooking at her mum’s house, even though Blake asked if she’d “leave her job and be a boat chef”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℂ𝕒𝕤𝕙🧚🏼‍♀️ (@casharoundandfindout)

For now, they could just be friends, but there’s not one other man in the round-up. The woman who uploaded them has been sharing throwback photos from a holiday to Croatia, but they also went to Ultra Europe together with all of their yachtie friends, in July 2025.

She also shared a group photo to her Instagram Story that calls Blake and others “family,” while it does look like her job involves being a chef on a boat – similar to what Blake offered Erika in the pods! It’s all getting a strange now, but I don’t know how Erika feels about this.

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