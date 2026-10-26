Matching beach photos suggest Love Is Blind’s John and Sarah got married on the show

I’m coming to you with either some amazing news if you’re rooting for Sarah and John on Love Is Blind, or bad news if you don’t think they should get married. There has been photographic evidence that seems to confirm that John and Sarah were still together after Love Is Blind. So, let’s get into it.

Both the pictures were from 63 weeks ago, so around August 2025. Given that the show was filmed a year and a half ago, this means they would have been taken after Love Is Blind wrapped and could indicate that John and Sarah were together because they got married.

In the picture, both John and Sarah are seen to be at the beach, with the two main pieces of evidence of them actually being there together being a bottle and beach towels. The bottle seen in Sarah’s picture is blue with an orange cap, and wouldn’t you guess it but the exact same one can be seen prominently in John’s picture as well. As for the towel, John has it bundled around himself in his picture and then the exact same one can be seen in the background of Sarah’s picture as well. Of course it could just all be coincidence but the fact that not only the bottle and the unique towel patterns are both the same does seem very telling…

You can also see what looks to be the edge of the chair John is sitting on to the left of Sarah’s picture.

The X user who originally made the post about the pictures also claimed that Sarah follows his sisters on Instagram and that they also follow each others friends. I checked myself and Sarah does follow Rose who is one of his sisters, as well as both of them following some of each others mutual friends.

Whilst it might be that the pair aren’t still together now, it does seem like John and Sarah were definitely hanging out after Love Is Blind in some capacity or another.

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