Maura and Mark’s ‘strong connection’ means they could win DWTS, body language expert says

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas‘ “strong connection” could lead to them winning Dancing With The Stars, a body language expert has revealed. They’re confirmed to be in a really good position for that trophy, because they have a “real intensity between them”.

Body language expert Darren Stanton said on behalf of Covers: “Looking at Mark and Maura, what stands out is how closely connected they are, particularly in the way they move together. When I talk about depth of connection, I often use analogy of ballroom dancers.

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“The ultimate goal is to move as one entity. With these two, we’re seeing exactly that. There’s a real intensity between them and the level of connection they’ve developed is incredibly strong. One of the biggest indicators of this is their comfort with physical proximity.

“Their movements are fluid and effortless, and they appear to anticipate one another’s actions without having to consciously think about every step. Overall, I’d say Mark and Maura have one of the strongest connections I’ve seen among the contestants so far.

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“Their genuine smiles, relaxed physical proximity and ability to move as one entity all point towards a deep level of trust and rapport. In my opinion, that puts them in a very strong position as the competition progresses, because they have that natural spark.”

Despite them being in a strong position, Maura is currently estimated to be at an eight percent chance of getting the trophy, with the favourite to win currently being Ezra Frech, followed by Amber Glenn. Maura and Mark got the top score of 25 out of 30 on October 6th!

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