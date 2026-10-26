Stew reveals he’s blocked out what he said during Love Is Blind, with ‘no recollection’

Stew has spoken more about his awkward reveal with Jax on Love Is Blind, admitting that he has “no recollection” of what he said to her during the reveal, and mentally “blacked out.”

Speaking to TMZ, Stew first clarified that he agrees that think Jax didn’t ghost him because of his looks, confirming: “I do yeah, 100 per cent. And she said that to me in person. But no, I don’t think it had anything to do with looks and it’s funny seeing the narratives on Instagram like, ‘It’s proof love isn’t blind because she dumped him because he’s this hideous monster,’ it’s like no? That had nothing to do with it. After what she told me and looking back I can understand why Jax after the proposal would have started to have cold feet.”

The interviewer than asked: “She explained that you might have come off a little more douchier than how your guys’ initial conversations were? So I had to ask you, do you feel like you came off a little douchey or do you think that’s just who you are?”

Stew responded: “Yeah, oh no 100 per cent. Especially in the reveal moment I can 100 per cent see where Jax is coming from, and the one thing I’d say about that moment is that it’s so overwhelming.”

Stew shared that there were fog machines, camera crews, and he didn’t know when the doors were going to open. He added that so much of his mental energy was purely going on simple human moments and he felt incredibly “self conscious.”

Stew admitted that watching the reveal back he had “no recollection” of what he was talking about during the Love Is Blind reveal, and agreed that he mentally “blacked out.”

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