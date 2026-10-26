Mark Ballas and Witney Carson ‘refused to be in the same room together’ during DWTS feud

Erm, so it turns out that Mark Ballas and Witney Carson were once feuding so bad during DWTS that they outright “refused to be in the same room together.”

The tea was spilled by Alexa and Carlos PeneVaga, who were the first married couple to compete against each other in season 21. Appearing on their podcast LEXLOS, Alexa who was paired with Mark and Carlos who was with Witney shared the insane tension behind the scenes between their pro partners.

Alexa shared: “There’s a lot of drama behind-the-scenes. At the time, Witney and Mark were not getting along at all so they refused to be in the same room together and that was really hard because we’re married,” she revealed.

“The whole point that we were doing the show was, we’re gonna go in and we’re gonna like, do this together as much as possible, and the second we go in, boom, Mark and Witney refuse to be in a room together.

“It was like, oh my gosh, we thought we were going to be even rehearsing in the same room and now we have to be so separate. We have to like dance around whatever’s going on with them,” Alexa explained.

Carlos explained that Mark apparently wanted to win and do things “outside the box,” whilst Witney had a different style from him. The couple didn’t reveal why Mark Ballas and Witney Carson were feuding so badly on DWTS to begin with, although some think it’s because they allegedly used to date.

But it looks like whatever has happened between them in the past is water under the bridge now, and they’re friends once again.

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