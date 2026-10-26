Stew has finally revealed Jax didn’t give him back the ring on Love Is Blind

Stew has finally revealed the answer to what we’ve all been wondering: Jax didn’t give him back the ring on Love Is Blind. They got engaged, she laid eyes on him, and then she left him high and dry with the engagement ring, leaving producers to break the bad news.

He teased in an interview that Jax still has the ring in Boston, noting that viewers will have to wait for the reunion episode to see what happens to it. Stew told US Weekly: “Word on the street is, if you catch her walking around Boston, she still has the ring.”

Stew added: “You have to stay tuned to the reunion. I would go so far as to say we’ve completely reconciled since then. You know, she reached out immediately after [and] kind of explained what was going through her head at the time. It didn’t have anything to do with me.

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“It was just the situation, you know, and so… we’re good friends.” As for Jax, she told Sydney Bucksbaum that it was “confusing for both of them” as to whether they were still engaged, and said they “don’t know in that moment but joked they’re husband and wife.”

However, she added that, in reality, it “was a break-up” but that the “repair was after.” Stew admitted he still has hope for a future relationship with Jax, and that he “hasn’t written it off yet.” Yikes though, because Jax certainly became the villain of season 11!

Stew even guessed her dream emerald-cut ring perfectly. “We supply them with the rings, and at that point, those rings are theirs,” the show creator told Entertainment Weekly in 2025. “They never have to give them back if things don’t work out. They’re their rings.”

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