Everyone who tapped out of The New Stanford Prison Experiment, from ‘Scary’ Larry to Chet

'I'm not trying to do it no more'

30 participants entered a prison to recreate the infamous Stanford Prison Experiment, but not everyone lasted. They were tested and tried for two weeks as they dealt with the psychological pressures of life behind bars. So, here’s everyone who tapped out of The New Stanford Prison Experiment.

‘Scary’ Larry Foy

“If you add up all the days I’ve ever done behind bars since I was born, it’d probably be like 350 days,” Larry reveals. “Just a guesstimate.”

“I was doing a lot of dumb things when I was younger,” Larry explains. “Skipping school, smoking weed with my friends, experimenting with other things.”

Despite Larry already having spent some time in jail, he says the safe word “pineapple” in the first episode and drops out of the experiment. “Get me the f**k out of here.”

“The word ‘pineapple’ is intended to be used when participants feel under threat of psychological or physical harm or distress,” Dr. Alison Wood Brooks, the show’s behavioural psychologist from Harvard explains.

“Nobody that has changed their life to not come back to this place, um… They shouldn’t be put back in here,” Larry says. According to the show’s executive producer, Jane Lipsitz, “Larry had done a lot of recovery work and works as an advocate now for reform.”

“He had changed his life pattern,” Jane said. “It was very important to us to not put people into the population who posed a threat.”

Larry eventually decides that going home is the best decision for him. “I already did that, and I’m not trying to do it no more.”

Jackson Sharp

Jackson was Larry’s bunkmate until Larry left the experiment. Quickly after his departure, Jackson also decides to exit.

Brendan

“I couldn’t do another day of this,” he tells his bunkmate. His reasoning? “I simply cannot, as a free man, allow myself to be in the mindset of somebody who’s not.”

“This ain’t right. Like, I don’t feel good,” he says.

Brendan then speaks to his mum on the phone, and she ends up convincing him to stay in the experiment. Then, in a twist of events, his luck turns around, and he goes from an inmate to a guard.

Chet

Chet started off as a guard but then eventually became a prisoner.

Despite his tough guy act, once he becomes an inmate, Chet ends up leaving the experiment early. “I can handle six more days in here, but at the cost of me not being happy.” Weird…

“I’m not getting any type of stimulation from that anymore,” was his justification for leaving the experiment early.

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