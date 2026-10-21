All the salary gaps between the Love Is Blind couples, from $15k to $128k

This is going to cause some mega arguments

The Love Is Blind season 11 couples have been to the pods, got engaged and moved in together, but how do their pay packets compare? We’ve crunched the numbers on the average Boston salary for each of their jobs, and some of the gaps are pretty huge. Just to be clear, these are typical salaries for each job title, not necessarily what the cast actually take home.

Michaella and Rob

Michaella Giorgio is a retail consultant, a role that pays around $36,850 a year on average in Boston. Rob Feeley works in AI infrastructure sales, where base salaries sit at roughly $165,000, before commission. That leaves a gap of $128,150, the biggest of any couple this season, with Rob’s job paying around four and a half times hers. That said, if Michaella works in retail consultancy rather than sales, her salary could be a lot closer to his.

Aneha and Cam

Aneha Singh is a principal engineer, which pays an average of $153,616 a year. Cam Halloran is an HR generalist, earning around $73,863. Aneha’s job pays $79,753 more, making them the couple with the highest combined earnings this season at $227,479.

Wilnie and Wilson

Wilnie Louis is a mental health counsellor, a job that averages $56,685 a year in Boston. Wilson Monteiro is a senior compliance manager, with compliance managers earning around $107,524 on average. That’s a difference of $50,839 in Wilson’s favour.

Erika and Blake

Erika Ellis is a marketing director, which pays an average of $133,510. Blake Carver is a yacht captain, earning around $84,988 a year. Erika’s job pays $48,522 more, though Blake’s sailing lifestyle definitely comes with perks.

Sarah and John

Sarah Williams and John Shannon are the most evenly matched couple. Sarah is a healthcare program manager, a role that pays around $85,500, while John is an account executive, earning an average of $70,390 before commission. There’s just $15,110 between them.

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