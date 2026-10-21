Another Love Is Blind season 11 unseen couple, Tucker and Sahar, found love after the pods

There’s another unseen love story from Love Is Blind season 11, and it’s with Bostonians Tucker Myhre and Dr. Sahar Mostafavi. Viewers never saw their relationship, so here’s everything you need to know about the unseen couple Tucker and Sahar from Love Is Blind.

Tucker is a 35 year old Senior Solutions Consultant from a small town in Vermont, who relocated to Boston. Sahar is a 34 year old orthodontist who moved to the U.S. from Persia at just 10 years old.

Tucker and Sahar both left the LIB pods early but still somehow managed to find their way back to each other. “I don’t know if this is a romantic connection,” Tucker recalls Sahar saying to him in the pods, he revealed on The Viall Files podcast.

“A few days after I went home and I’m like, ‘I want to talk to Sahar. It was such a good conversation,'” Tucker said. He ended up sending her a LinkedIn message and gave her his number.

Sahar ended up texting him back, and they then “made plans to meet up that night.”

They ended up meeting back up in Boston and immediately hit it off. They also revealed that they don’t think a relationship between them would’ve worked in the experiment because it’s “such a high pressure situation and you skip so many steps.”

Thank god he slid into her LinkedIn DM’s.

Sahar credited the year and a half before the show came out to the time they had to define their relationship: “We have this very private time right now to figure out if this is actually going to work and if this is something that can make it. And we wanted to do that before the craziness of the show coming out.”

Now, Tucker and Sahar are living together and are parents to a dog! They shared that since living together, they’ve grown a lot in their relationship.

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