Body language expert says Stew was ‘besotted’ but Jax held back at Love Is Blind meetup

A body language expert has revealed how Jax and Stew were really feeling during their restaurant meetup in the newest batch of Love Is Blind episodes, and it’s not looking great for him.

Body language expert Darren Stanton analysed the newest of the pair from the start of episode six on behalf of UK online casino Betfair Casino, so let’s see what he had to say. When the pair meet at the restaurant, Stew stays upbeat, but our expert spotted signs he may be less relaxed than he looks.

“We see him making that same gesture towards the side of his head, which I think is worth paying attention to because it appears to be a recurring behaviour. Again, it could reflect confidence, but in this context, I think there may also be an element of self-consciousness.

“Sometimes, people use a smile to manage an uncomfortable situation or conceal how they’re really feeling. We refer to this as a masking smile. It doesn’t necessarily mean someone is being disingenuous; rather, a smile can be a way of maintaining composure when they’re feeling uncertain or trying to keep the atmosphere positive.”

Jax, meanwhile, was much harder to read. “When she enters the restaurant, she initially behaves as though everything is perfectly normal. She smiles and appears relatively comfortable. However, those positive signals are repeatedly interrupted by moments of tension. We see her pressing her lips tightly together again, which suggests she may be holding back something she wants to say. She also brings her hands together and holds them near her chin. Instead of a confident gesture, it could be a form of self-soothing, almost as though she’s trying to reassure herself.

‘There’s a sense that Jax may want to resolve the situation, but she’s struggling to take that final step. She initially behaves as though nothing is wrong, before eventually asking Stew whether he wants to get things out in the open. In doing so, she appears to shift the responsibility for raising the issue onto him.

“That leaves Stew in a position where he has to work out what’s going on. From his perspective, Jax is smiling and behaving as though things are fine, but her other non-verbal cues suggest there could be something she’s reluctant to discuss.

“What makes Jax particularly interesting is the apparent conflict between her signs of attraction and her signs of discomfort. At certain points, there seems to be genuine interpersonal warmth between them, and there are moments where her expressions suggest she enjoys his company.

“But then we see those moments of lip compression, changes in her gaze and gestures that could indicate self-soothing. It’s almost as though she’s moving between two different states. That inconsistency is what makes her body language so revealing, although it doesn’t tell us precisely what is causing the conflict.

“Ultimately, the biggest takeaway is that Stew and Jax appear to be approaching the relationship from two very different emotional positions. Stew comes across as enthusiastic, confident and besotted, although there are occasional signs that he may be more self-conscious than he initially lets on. Jax displays a mixture of warmth and apparent apprehension.

“She seems unable, or perhaps unwilling, to take that final step, leaving Stew trying to make sense of a situation in which her words, expressions and behaviour don’t always appear to align.”

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