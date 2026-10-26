Just how rich The New Stanford Prison Experiment’s Chris Lee is, from bankrupt to CEO

Chris Lee stars in The New Stanford Prison Experiment on Netflix, where he uses his CEO background and business experience to survive two weeks locked up behind bars. We want to know how much this CEO is actually worth, so what is Chris Lee’s estimated net worth from The New Stanford Prison Experiment?

According to his LinkedIn, Next Level Pro’s portfolio “spans 13 companies across electrical, heating and cooling, plumbing, solar, and roofing in nine states.”

“Through Next Level Pros, I also coach business owners around the world on how to scale past the ceilings that stop most operators.” He’s been the CEO of Next Level Pros since July 2023, so just over three years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lee | Home Service Coach (@chrisleeqb)

Chris attended Brigham Young University, where he studied Business Management-Entrepreneurship from 2005 to 2009 but did not graduate with a degree. He also attended the Owner/President Management (OPM) program at Harvard Business School from 2022 to 2024.

According to the company’s website, “Chris Lee and Daryl Kelly started Solgen Power out of a garage with no outside funding, no playbook, and no safety net. Within five years, Solgen grew from zero to $200 million in revenue, earning recognition as the 6th fastest-growing company in the nation by the Financial Times. Along the way, they built teams of hundreds, entered new markets, and developed proprietary frameworks for scaling service businesses at speed.”

It’s unclear how much money he made from Solgen and how profitable Next Level Pros is with it’s 13-client roster. So, Chris Lee’s estimated net worth is around $7 million. It could be higher depending on how successful his coaching has been with Next Level Pros.

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