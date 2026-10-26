Michaella and Rob’s messy $128k salary gap, everything we know about the Love Is Blind couple

Michaella and Rob have the biggest salary gap of the Love Is Blind season 11 couples. So, here’s everything we know about the season 11 Love Is Blind couple, Michaella and Rob.

Michaella Giorgio is a retail consultant who just launched her own business called The Retail Architect in May 2026. According to her LinkedIn, she’s “helping founder-led retail brands scale through leadership, training and operational systems.”

“I’m a retail leader specialising in client experience, sales training, and team development—focused on turning in-store interactions into consistent, revenue-driving performance,” her bio explains. The role pays around $36,000.

She’s also Vice President of a company called Bobbles and Lace. She’s been VP since 2024 and has “designed and implemented a holistic client experience and selling strategy across 26 locations, aligning styling, service, and sales behaviour.”

Rob Feeley works in AI infrastructure sales, where base salaries sit at roughly $165,000, before commission. A now-deleted LinkedIn post names him as an Account Manager for Enterprise and Emerging Hyperscaler at Vertiv.

According to the company’s website, Vertiv “provides critical digital infrastructure, including power management, thermal control, and reference designs, to support high-density AI and high-performance computing data centres.

With his high salary, they have a salary gap of around $128,000, which is the biggest of any couple this season. On top of being the richest season 11 cast member, Rob is also the eldest of the bunch at 40 years old.

Outside of their careers, Rob and Michaella’s first impressions in the pods weren’t exactly picture-perfect. His first impression of her was that she was a “dud,” but that didn’t put her off of him completely.

She laughs off his false first impression, and he gifts her a bracelet from Ireland that reminds him of his late father. He tells her that he loves her, and they become the final couple to get engaged in the pods.

He’s a well-established AI account executive, and she’s an ambitious retail VP, so by just looking at their careers, they’re pretty well-suited.

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