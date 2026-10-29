Love Is Blind’s Michaella surprisingly describes Rob’s friends as ‘complimentary and lovely’

They all went on a night out together afterwards and had a 'great time'

Michaella has spoken out about Rob’s friends after *that* absolutely vile Love Is Blind dinner, and honestly her answer is not what I expected at all.

Speaking to Vulture, Michaella first shared what she was anticipating the dinner with his friends to be like, sharing: “I expected it to be fun and a lot of testosterone and male energy. I have a twin brother, so I was raised around boys. I also used to work for my uncle’s plumbing company back in the day, so it’s nothing I couldn’t handle.

“But I definitely didn’t expect it to go that direction. I didn’t expect sexual commentary about myself. I didn’t expect my career to be questioned. I was also thinking back to my proposal where Rob promised to protect me. I was completely shocked by the entire conversation when he didn’t.”

Michaella then shared what was going through her head during the conversation with the guys, saying that Rob was her “number one priority.” She shared: “He asked me to go to this dinner, and the expectation was to fit in with the boys. I knew I could do it, but reflecting upon it, I wish I stuck up for myself and shut down the conversations. I never thought that Rob wouldn’t be the one to do that.”

She explained that when he “turned” on her it was “scary”, and she had “no idea how to react.” She added: “I also didn’t want Rob to look bad. But he made himself look bad, and I’m just there like, “What are we doing here? Why are you doing this?”

However, despite everything that happened with Rob’s friends during the Love Is Blind meet, Michaella revealed that after dinner they actually “all went out together.” And not only that but Michaella shared they “had a great time” and that his friends were “so complimentary and lovely.”

She added: “The one friend that was overserved did not come. But then Rob took a turn that night and told me that no one stands to gain more from this show than me because I work in women’s fashion. And he said that my parents were crazy for supporting the experiment.”

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